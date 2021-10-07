‘Deathloop’ studio director steps down after 16 years

Arkane Lyon‘s studio director Romuald Capron has stepped down from the studio after more than 16 years of working there, following the successful release of Deathloop. On Tuesday (October 5), Romuald Capron announced on LinkedIn that he would be stepping down as studio director of Arkane Lyon after almost 17 years of service. He said: “This was a very hard decision to make. But I was feeling the need to try something new and also have a bit more time for me and my family.”