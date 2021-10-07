CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

‘Deathloop’ studio director steps down after 16 years

By Georgina Young
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkane Lyon‘s studio director Romuald Capron has stepped down from the studio after more than 16 years of working there, following the successful release of Deathloop. On Tuesday (October 5), Romuald Capron announced on LinkedIn that he would be stepping down as studio director of Arkane Lyon after almost 17 years of service. He said: “This was a very hard decision to make. But I was feeling the need to try something new and also have a bit more time for me and my family.”

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
beverlypress.com

Crewes plans to step down as The Wallis’ artistic director

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts’ first artistic director, Paul Crewes, will step down from his position at the end of the year and transition to a new role as artistic advisor for the balance of The Wallis’ 2021-2022 season, board chairman Michael Nemeroff announced. Crewes, who has...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Top Executives Matt Brodlie, Jonathan Kier Launch Upgrade Productions, Backed by Constantin Film

Former Disney Plus and Netflix executive Matt Brodlie and ex-Sierra/Affinity president Jonathan Kier have teamed to launch Los Angeles-based Upgrade Productions. The duo will serve as co-presidents. With backing from German powerhouse Constantin Film and a strategic partnership with Bron, Upgrade will develop and produce premium local language productions for a global audience. Upgrade is financing development of original IP with local authors, filmmakers and showrunners, including in Eastern Europe, Latin America and Japan. The outfit’s first feature film and television projects are expected to be revealed imminently. Joining Brodlie and Kier at Upgrade are former Sierra/Affinity executive Max Kondziolka...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Amazon Studios Reorg: Albert Cheng Becomes Full-Time COO, Vernon Sanders Now Solo Head Of Television

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios’ longtime Chief Operating Officer Albert Cheng, who also has served as Co-Head of Television for the past three and a half years, will focus solely on his duties as COO going forward, with Co-Head of Television Vernon Sanders becoming Head of U.S./Global Television at Amazon Studios. The announcement was made this morning by Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, in a companywide memo obtained by Deadline. In the note Salke, stressing Amazon Studios’ commitment to being “inclusive home for talent,” revealed that the company’s content in 2022 is targeted to grow more than 70% year over year, with more...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuji Horii
Person
Akira Toriyama
Person
Koichi Sugiyama
Variety

Alan Horn Retiring as Disney Studios Chief Creative Officer

Alan Horn will retire as chief creative officer of Disney Studios Content, capping a successful nearly decade-long run at the Walt Disney Company. It was one that saw Horn stabilize the film operation after a tumultuous period when Rich Ross took the reins for three tumultuous years. Under Horn, Disney successfully integrated Marvel’s film operations, rebooted the “Star Wars” film franchise after buying Lucasfilm in 2012, and maintained its dominance in the animation space. Horn had been expected to step down with Disney Chairman Bob Iger, a close ally who is leaving the company this December. Bob Chapek took over as...
BUSINESS
Variety

Content Shop Ways & Means Names Thomas Grabinski as Head of Development

Ways & Means, the indie film and television company, has named Thomas Grabinski as head of development. The newly created role will report to principals Lana Kim and Jett Steiger, who founded the label in 2012. Grabinski joins them from 3311 Productions, which made notable titles including “The Assistant,” “Brigsby Bear” and “John and the Hole.” He also served at Justin Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment. “We have an incredible team at W&M and we’re so proud of the work that we’ve made together over the past 9 years. Looking forward, we couldn’t be more excited to continue our expansion into the Film &...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy