Memphis, TN

Loose COVID-19 policies provide freedom for international students

By Nikki Scheinberg
Daily Helmsman
 6 days ago

Because of strict government action and significant resistance from the public, Liza Lap was frustrated with the COVID-19 situation in her home country of Slovenia. Less than half of the Slovenian population is vaccinated, and the country has more cases of COVID-19 per one million people than the US. Lap, now a psychology major at the University of Memphis, left for the US to have a real college experience.

