We swear we had something for this: Archer is getting a 13th season on FXX. The Emmy-winning animated comedy will return sometime in 2022 for eight episodes. The move follows the passing of co-star Jessica Walter in March. Walter voiced Malory Archer on the series since its first episode. The loss will be creatively addressed in the show’s new episodes. “Archer remains one of FX’s signature series and we are happy to extend its legacy with another globetrotting season,” said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX. “Like Sterling Archer himself, Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County...

