A Florida sheriff has made a tongue-in-cheek offer to reunite more than 700 pounds of cannabis with its owner.The Brevard County Sheriff’s office made the proposal on Facebook and argued they were just trying to “do the right thing” with $2m worth of the drug.“If you happened to have lost or misplaced approximately 770 pounds of high grade marijuana and would like to have your property returned, please contact our Narcotics Agents and we will be more than happy to reunite you with your lost property!!” Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote.“All of us at one point or another in our lives...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO