Football

Henderson County vs. Apollo: Kroger KSR Game of the Week

 5 days ago
For the first time this season, KSR is headed to Western Kentucky for Henderson County (5-1) vs. Apollo (4-2) Friday night at 7 p.m. CDT.

These two 6A district foes have flown under the radar all season, despite their impressive records. While it’s hard for 6A teams to step out of the shadows of the Male’s and St. Xavier’s of the world—it’s time to shine some light on the high school gridiron in Henderson, Kentucky.

  • Brayden Powell-Coleman, wide receiver: 12 receptions, 172 yards, three touchdowns.
  • Christian Combs, quarterback: 84-131, 1,104 yards, 11 touchdowns, four interceptions.
  • Noah Rhinerson, dual threat: 87 carries, 399 yards (6.6 per carry), five touchdowns. 16 receptions, 359 yards (22.4 per catch), six touchdowns. 11 total touchdowns ranks No. 3 in the 6A scoring category.
  • Evan Miller, wide receiver: 24 receptions, 340 yards (14.2 per catch), three touchdowns.
  • Defense: Morgan Eans — 57 tackles (35 solo), 20 TFL (ranks No. 1 in 6A). Jarrod Gray — 51 tackles (30 solo), 11 TFL (ranks No. 2 in 6A). Dayton Brown — 42 tackles (27 solo), six TFL.

IN THIS ARTICLE
