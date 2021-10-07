Henderson County vs. Apollo: Kroger KSR Game of the Week

For the first time this season, KSR is headed to Western Kentucky for Henderson County (5-1) vs. Apollo (4-2) Friday night at 7 p.m. CDT.

These two 6A district foes have flown under the radar all season, despite their impressive records. While it’s hard for 6A teams to step out of the shadows of the Male’s and St. Xavier’s of the world—it’s time to shine some light on the high school gridiron in Henderson, Kentucky.

Brayden Powell-Coleman, wide receiver: 12 receptions, 172 yards, three touchdowns.