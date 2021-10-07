CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 03:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lincoln, northwestern Edgefield and northern McCormick Counties through 1045 AM EDT At 958 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elijah Clark State Park, or 19 miles south of Abbeville, moving northeast at 10 mph. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include McCormick, Lincolnton, Mccormick County Airport, Elijah Clark State Park, Plum Branch, Hickory Knob State Resort Park, Bordeaux, Baker Creek State Park, Leroy`s Ferry Recreation Area, Willington, Curry Hill, Whitetown, Hawe Creek Campground and Long Cane Creek Picnic Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
NBC News

Travelers crossing land borders into U.S. to face vaccine requirement

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is expected to announce new vaccination requirements Wednesday for legal travelers entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, according to senior administration officials who briefed the media about the plans. Beginning early next month, nonessential travelers, such as those entering for tourism or to visit...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincolnton, GA
City
Abbeville, GA
County
Lincoln County, GA
NBC News

A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Texas governor opens new front on vaccine mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is opening a new front in the war over vaccine mandates, setting up a showdown with the Biden administration. Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any “entity in Texas,” including private businesses. That order conflicts with a forthcoming federal regulation announced by President Biden to require that businesses with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are vaccinated or get tested weekly.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Doppler#Elijah Clark State Park
FOXBusiness

Netflix employee who was suspended after Dave Chappelle criticism is reinstated

A software engineer who was suspended by Netflix after she criticized Dave Chappelle’s standup special for what she claimed were anti-transgender jokes in a viral tweet and then attended a quarterly meeting meant for higher-ups said she has been reinstated. Terra Field, who identifies as a transgender woman, tweeted earlier...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy