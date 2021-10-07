Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 03:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lincoln, northwestern Edgefield and northern McCormick Counties through 1045 AM EDT At 958 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elijah Clark State Park, or 19 miles south of Abbeville, moving northeast at 10 mph. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include McCormick, Lincolnton, Mccormick County Airport, Elijah Clark State Park, Plum Branch, Hickory Knob State Resort Park, Bordeaux, Baker Creek State Park, Leroy`s Ferry Recreation Area, Willington, Curry Hill, Whitetown, Hawe Creek Campground and Long Cane Creek Picnic Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH