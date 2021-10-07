CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 12:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 04:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Ocean MINOR FLOODING ALONG BARNEGAT BAY TODAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Barnegat Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON ALONG THE CAPE FEAR RIVER * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The lowest portions of USS North Carolina Road and Battleship Road begin to observe minor coastal flooding. Water begins to spread out of storm drains onto Water Street just south of Market Street in downtown Wilmington. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/03 PM 5.7 1.0 0.9 N/A Minor 13/04 AM 4.9 0.2 0.8 N/A None 13/05 PM 5.6 0.9 0.8 N/A Minor 14/05 AM 5.0 0.3 0.8 N/A None 14/06 PM 5.6 0.9 0.8 N/A Minor 15/06 AM 4.9 0.2 0.6 N/A None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 12:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Nassau COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in the most vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. The advisory is cancelled as flooding is expected to be brief and localized. * WHERE...Southern Nassau County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This is expected to be the last round of minor tidal flooding.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Ford THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD...WEST CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central and southwestern Kansas.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
Pender County, NC
New Hanover County, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Harper by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Harper A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ELLIS...NORTHWESTERN WOODS...HARPER AND WESTERN WOODWARD COUNTIES At 1150 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sitka to 3 miles west of Buffalo to 10 miles east of Follett, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Woodward, Laverne, Buffalo, Gage, Fargo, Fort Supply, May, Rosston, Selman, Tangier and Catesby. The most damaging wind gusts will impact areas near Laverne and May. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ford THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD...WEST CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central and southwestern Kansas.
FORD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 00:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Harper; Woods; Woodward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ELLIS...WOODS...HARPER AND WOODWARD COUNTIES At 1242 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Buttermilk to near Buffalo to near Shattuck, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Woodward, Alva, Shattuck, Buffalo, Mooreland, Waynoka, Gage, Fargo, Fort Supply, Freedom, Sharon, May, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Selman, Quinlan, Avard, Capron, Tangier, Catesby and Camp Houston. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carson, Gray, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. Target Area: Carson; Gray; Roberts A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Carson, Gray and southwestern Roberts Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1142 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Groom, or 12 miles east of Panhandle, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pampa, White Deer, Groom, Lefors and Kingsmill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN WHEELER...NORTHEASTERN GRAY...SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND SOUTHERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES At 1243 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Lake Marvin, or 15 miles southeast of Canadian, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Miami, Briscoe, Allison, New Mobeetie, Lora and Mobeetie. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Donley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Donley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR WHEELER...SOUTHEASTERN GRAY...NORTHWESTERN COLLINGSWORTH SOUTHEASTERN HEMPHILL AND NORTHEASTERN DONLEY COUNTIES At 1254 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Mclean, or 16 miles west of Shamrock, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Shamrock, Briscoe, Wheeler, Mclean, New Mobeetie, Twitty, Allison, Dozier, Lela, Alanreed, Kellerville and Mobeetie. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DONLEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIPSCOMB AND NORTHERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES At 1245 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Higgins, or 8 miles southwest of Shattuck, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Canadian, Higgins, Glazier and Lake Marvin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lipscomb by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 00:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lipscomb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAVER...LIPSCOMB AND NORTHERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES At 1216 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Lipscomb, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Follett, Higgins, Darrouzett, Slapout, Glazier and Lake Marvin. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LIPSCOMB COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gray, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 00:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gray; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN WHEELER...NORTHEASTERN GRAY...SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND SOUTHERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES At 1243 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Lake Marvin, or 15 miles southeast of Canadian, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Miami, Briscoe, Allison, New Mobeetie, Lora and Mobeetie. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gray, Roberts, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gray; Roberts; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN WHEELER...NORTHEASTERN GRAY...SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND SOUTHERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES At 1243 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Lake Marvin, or 15 miles southeast of Canadian, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Miami, Briscoe, Allison, New Mobeetie, Lora and Mobeetie. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 00:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beaver A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAVER...LIPSCOMB AND NORTHERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES At 1216 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Lipscomb, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Follett, Higgins, Darrouzett, Slapout, Glazier and Lake Marvin. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 00:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAVER...LIPSCOMB AND NORTHERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES At 1216 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Lipscomb, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Follett, Higgins, Darrouzett, Slapout, Glazier and Lake Marvin. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kiowa THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD...WEST CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central and southwestern Kansas.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Pawnee, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 00:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee; Stafford A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE...WEST CENTRAL STAFFORD AND EAST CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES At 1220 AM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Macksville, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Pawnee, west central Stafford and east central Edwards Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beaver A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAVER...LIPSCOMB AND NORTHERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES At 1216 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Lipscomb, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Follett, Higgins, Darrouzett, Slapout, Glazier and Lake Marvin. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA...COMANCHE AND SOUTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central and southwestern Kansas.
CLARK COUNTY, KS

