I am a strong supporter of Ballot Issue 6A, despite the fact that I may or may not get significant direct effects from it. There is no question that the Vail Valley (perhaps especially downvalley) has markedly increased in full-time population over the past decade. The current Mountain Rec services and facilities are now questionably adequate for the demand. If 6A is approved by the voters, over the next couple of years those facilities and the associated programs (for adults and kids both) will be significantly expanded. Here’s my take:

VAIL, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO