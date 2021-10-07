Flood Advisory issued for Lee, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 18:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Lee; Macon The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Lee County in east central Alabama Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama * Until noon CDT. * At 900 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Auburn, Opelika, Tuskegee, Notasulga, Smiths, Smiths Station, Franklin, Society Hill, Tuskegee National Forest, Auburn University, Beauregard, Lake Tuskegee, Griffen Mill, Davisville, Liverpool, Bleecker, Loachapoka, Chewacla State Park, I 85 Rest Area and Marvyn. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.