Okaloosa County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Big Coldwater Creek Near Milton affecting Okaloosa and Santa Rosa Counties. For the Big Coldwater Creek...including Milton...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Big Coldwater Creek Near Milton. * Until late this evening. * At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.5 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to below flood stage by this evening and continue falling to a stage of 5.2 feet by Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, flooding of lowlands and some fish camps will occurs.

alerts.weather.gov

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
Travelers crossing land borders into U.S. to face vaccine requirement

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is expected to announce new vaccination requirements Wednesday for legal travelers entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, according to senior administration officials who briefed the media about the plans. Beginning early next month, nonessential travelers, such as those entering for tourism or to visit...
A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
