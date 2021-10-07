Flood Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Big Coldwater Creek Near Milton affecting Okaloosa and Santa Rosa Counties. For the Big Coldwater Creek...including Milton...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Big Coldwater Creek Near Milton. * Until late this evening. * At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.5 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to below flood stage by this evening and continue falling to a stage of 5.2 feet by Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, flooding of lowlands and some fish camps will occurs.