Legacies Video: Hope and Landon Go Full Silence of the Lambs in Premiere

In the pantheon of cinematic greetings, few send shivers down your spine faster than “Hello, Clarice.” Even when those words are being spoken by a handsome Muppet like Landon Kirby.

That’s how Landon — or Landi-vore, as we’ll be calling him for as long as Malivore’s possession sticks — welcomes Hope to his chambers in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of Legacies ‘ fourth season premiere, airing Oct. 14 at 9/8c on The CW.

Fortunately, Landi-vore provides context: “An unexpected side effect of taking over Landon’s body is that I now have all his memories,” he says. “Do you know how many movies this kid has seen?”

Seizing the opportunity for more witty banter, Hope whips out a bevy of torture tools before telling her boyfriend’s father, “You’re not Hannibal Lecter. You’re the lamb.”

Here’s what we can expect from next week’s premiere, per the episode’s official logline: “After learning that Malivore has taken over Landon’s body, Hope and the Super Squad come up with a risky plan to rescue Landon, as well as Cleo, who has been absorbed into Malivore’s darkness. Meanwhile, an impromptu date with Finch brings up a subject that Josie is not ready to talk about.”

There’s one more thing you should probably keep in mind as we head into Season 4: According to executive producer Brett Matthews, the first four episodes — which were originally meant to be the final four episodes of Season 3 — will deliver “what the show has been building to for three seasons.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at Legacies’ return, then drop a comment with your hopes (tee hee) for Season 4 below.