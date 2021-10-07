Transformers Report Aims to Debunk Cotton Data Claims

Recently large language models (LLMs) pushed the state-of-the-art in many natural language processing (NLP) tasks. Generally, these LLMs follow a two-step framework: a pre-training step, followed by a fine-tuning step. The pre-training uses a large number of unlabeled data to create the pre-trained weights. The fine-tuning step then loads these weights and trains on labeled data from downstream tasks. LLMs can achieve good results with a small set of labeled data, which leads to shorter training times. However, in a real-world situation, annotating even a small dataset can be expensive. Not only is it a lengthy manual effort, but with a complex task (.i.e. classification with 30 classes or a complicated domain), the labeling is not trivial. For example, learning the task domain can be challenging (medial, financial) or dealing with disparities between multiple annotators. So reducing the amount of annotation can be very beneficial, and this is where Active Learning (AL) can help.
