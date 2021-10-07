The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox begin their best-of-five set Thursday afternoon with Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros won the AL West with a 95-67 record and are hoping to reach the ALCS for a fifth consecutive year. Houston was baseball's highest scoring offense in the regular season and led the majors with a .267 team batting average and .339 on-base percentage.

The White Sox are the AL Central champions for the first time since 2008 and back in the playoffs after breaking a 12-year drought last season. Chicago won the division by 13 games over second-placed Cleveland, the biggest gap out of all six division winners.

DUSTY BAKER VS. TONY LA RUSSA : Veteran managers renew rivalry in ALDS

Here's everything to know for Game 1:

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks was an All-Star in 2021. Ken Blaze, Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

What time is Astros vs. White Sox ALDS Game 1?

First pitch of Thursday's Game 1 is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston

How can I live stream Astros vs. White Sox Game 1?

You can stream the game online at FoxSports.com or on Fubo TV .

ALDS Game 1 starting pitchers

Lance Lynn, White Sox (11-6, 2.69 ERA) vs. Lance McCullers Jr., Astros (13-5, 3.16 ERA)

Right-hander Lance Lynn takes the mound for Chicago coming off an All-Star season. Lynn had 176 strikeouts in 157 innings but struggled in his one start against Houston in 2021, giving up six earned runs in four innings.

Lance McCullers Jr. gets the ball for the Astros having finished his first full season after missing the 2019 campaign due to Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old righty has a 3.28 ERA in 46 ⅔ career postseason innings.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Astros vs. White Sox, ALDS Game 1: Time, how to watch/live stream, TV info, starting pitchers