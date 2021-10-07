A ‘Hobbit House’ in Middle Chester County Could Just as Easily Be in Middle Earth

A Chester County couple and West Chester architect have recreated a scene from The Shire by building

Tucked away in the picturesque Chester County countryside is a true-to-life scene from the imagination of author J.R.R. Tolkein.

Architect Peter Archer of West Chester’s Archer & Buchanan Architecture had the life-sized tribute to The Shire handcrafted for fans of the fantasy novels/movies, alongside an 18th-Century stone wall on the property, according to a Houzz tour by Lisa Frederick.

Architect Peter Archer enters the “Hobbit House” in Chester County

“The location ultimately selected was perfect in that the original stone wall had become a retaining wall at that point, with a change in grade of about four feet,” Archer wrote in the article. “This allowed the building to have a more human scale at the front, while on the side and back the roof sits at about four feet above, giving an amazing scale, almost a miniature and certainly appropriate to a hobbit.”

The “hobbit house” measures 600 square feet, with an authentic-looking 54-inch round hobbit door made from Spanish cedar and a mahogany butterfly window. It is filled with the owner’s treasure trove of Tolkien books, manuscripts, and artifacts.

“Once the building was designed, the clients fell in love with it and wanted to go further and create walls and gardens befitting a hobbit, but set in rural Chester County” Archer added.

