CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

Woman Critically Injured After Being Struck By Jeep On Long Island Roadway

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvX2w_0cK3Fpq900

A woman was critically injured after being struck by a Jeep on a Long Island roadway.

The incident happened around 6:10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in Oceanside.

That's when the pedestrian was struck by a silver Jeep, operated by a 35-year-old woman, on Atlantic Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

The driver remained at the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Man Killed After Single-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

A man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle and hitting a guide rail in the area, police said.Christopher Taussi, age 25, of New City, in Rockland County was killed around 10:45 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11, on Route 304 in Pearl River.According to Captain James Brown of the Orangetown Police,…
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
Nassau County, NY
Accidents
Nassau County, NY
Traffic
Daily Voice

1 Dead In Two-Vehicle Crash In East Norriton

At least one person died in a two-vehicle crash in East Norriton on Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.The crash involving a commercial motor vehicle and a pickup truck occurred around 2:30 p.m. on West Township Line Road between Photo Road and Whitehall Road, according to East Norriton polic…
EAST NORRITON, PA
Daily Voice

Crash Shuts Down Long Island Expressway Stretch

A stretch of the Long Island Expressway is closed after a serious crash on Tuesday morning, Oct. 12.The closure, announced by Suffolk County Police just after 8:30 a.m., is westbound between exits 64 and 63.Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

Nassau County Man Accused Of Robbing Long Island Bank

A suspect has been charged after a midday bank robbery on Long Island earlier this month.It happened Saturday, Oct. 2 in Smithtown.The suspect entered TD Bank, located at 714 Smithtown Bypass, at approximately 11:50 a.m. and handed a teller a note indicating he had a gun and demanding cash, Suffolk…
SMITHTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Jeep
Daily Voice

Body Found In Central PA Restaurant Police Say

A man was found dead inside of a Central Pennsylvania restaurant on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.The unidentified man was found at La Piazza restaurant, located in the 800 Block of Lititz Pike in Lititz, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.Details on the man's death …
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bethlehem Police Seek ID For Strong-Arm Robbery Suspect

Bethlehem police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a strong-arm robbery.The suspect, pictured above, carried out a strong-arm robbery on the 1600 block of Stefko Blvd. on Oct. 9, Bethlehem Police said Tuesday.Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to ca…
BETHLEHEM, CT
Daily Voice

Fire Breaks Out At Condo Complex In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley home was left uninhabitable after a two-alarm kitchen fire broke out at an area condo complex. First responders in Dutchess County responded to the Envoy Plaza Condo Complex on Beechwood Avenue in Poughkeepsie shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, where there was a report of a…
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
142K+
Followers
28K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy