1 pleasant surprise standing out for Kings early in 2021 NBA training camp

By Nicole Ganglani
 5 days ago
If there’s one pleasant surprise with the Sacramento Kings so far throughout training camp, it would have to be Tristan Thompson’s championship pedigree. Thompson may not be the same player he once was but his experience and veteran presence can help the young King this season. Not only do the King get vertical big but also someone who can take the lead, which Thompson is more than capable of doing in this stage of his career.

Sports
