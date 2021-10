“Dooms Children" by Dooms Children (Dine Alone Records) Sometimes it takes a crisis to settle into the space you should have been all along. That appears to be the case on “Dooms Children," the new solo project by Wade MacNeil, who made his name fronting hardcore bands such as Alexisonfire and Gallows. His new venture, which he describes as “a record about my life falling apart and then trying to pick up the pieces," shows more maturity than the rocket-propelled ferocity of his earlier work.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 18 HOURS AGO