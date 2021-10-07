CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Launches LGBTQ+ Law Enforcement Liaison And Safe Place Programs

 5 days ago
FREEHOLD, NJ (MONMOUTH)–It’s a simple notion that speaks directly to the twin tenets of equality and justice that no one, anywhere, should ever have to fear being exactly who they are. It’s also the driving force behind Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey yesterday announcing the launch of the MCPO...

Trenton, NJ
