10 Best Electric Toothbrushes for Receding Gums of 2021

If you have receding gums, you’re probably familiar with the zing of pain that can result from hitting the exact wrong spot when brushing your teeth. When gums pull away from the teeth, nerves can be exposed, leaving them vulnerable to accidental run-ins with toothbrushes, dental floss, and food — especially very cold or hot bites. Receding gums can happen to anyone, even if you’re diligent about flossing and brushing every day. Some people are simply more prone to this condition (including me!). Luckily, there are measures you can take to keep gum recession from getting worse — and using one of the best electric toothbrushes for receding gums is one of them.