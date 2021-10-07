CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

US sprinter Gabby Thomas said the 'drastic' post-Olympic crash was 'the most shocking part' of her Tokyo experience

By Anna Medaris Miller
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PD3IX_0cK3FByR00
Gabby Thomas celebrates after winning the final in the women's 200-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Oregon. Ashley Landis/AP
  • US Olympic sprinter and medalist Gabby Thomas said she experienced a "drastic" post-Olympic crash.
  • "Everything that I had been working for for essentially two years ... was just over," she said.
  • Post-Olympic crashes and other mental health issues are common and increasingly discussed.

USA Track & Field athlete Gabby Thomas was on "the highest high" of her life. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Trials, she'd become the third-fastest woman in history to run the 200-meter sprint, and at the Games themselves she cinched silver and bronze medals.

The 24-year-old's dream had, more modestly, been to make the Olympic team.

But when she returned to Austin, the high dropped to a low — and fast.

"That actually may have been the most shocking part of the entire thing," said Thomas, who talked to Insider through her partnership with "healthy soda" brand Olipop. "The crash was so drastic. It was really immediate as soon as I got home."

"Everything that I had been working for for essentially two years ... was just over," she continued. "I won the medals, but it was still just over and I wasn't feeling that high anymore. So it was actually really tough, not even just from the jet lag but just emotionally. I was like, 'OK, well what now?'"

Thomas said the media attention added to her anxiety

Thomas returned to the states a star, revered not just for her athleticism but also for her brains. She studied neurology and global health at Harvard, and plans to graduate with a master's in epidemiology and health care management from the University of Texas at Austin in 2022.

She's said she's driven by her brothers' mental-health conditions and her desire to reduce healthcare disparities.

When Thomas returned from Tokyo, "a lot of people expected a lot of me in a very short amount of time ... which was a huge lifestyle shift for me," she said. "I was not used to that type of media attention, all those expectations."

"I'm still navigating that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gs0dM_0cK3FByR00

More athletes are speaking out about the post-Olympic crash

In the HBO documentary "The Weight of Gold," Michael Phelps said he suspects at least 80% of Olympians go through "some sort of post-Olympic depression."

Olympians may be also be especially vulnerable to mental health issues due to their innate natures, public and financial pressures, a lack of identity outside of sport, and a lack of mental-health resources, the film contends.

"Being an Olympian is advertised as this amazing thing, and they leave out all of the side effects," including eating disorders, depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation, figure skater Gracie Gold said in the film. "And then when all those side effects do happen, there's nothing in play to help you."

Some athletes and experts feared the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics could have made it even worse.

For Thomas, limiting her class load; allowing herself to indulge in Austin's top-notch tacos after a "boring" pre-Olympic diet of oats, fruit, vegetables, and chicken; and surrounding herself with family and friends has helped her crawl out of the slump.

"It's really nice to be around people who have been supportive and there for me since the beginning," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Simone Biles: I should have quit before Tokyo Olympics

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles told New York magazine that she should have quit gymnastics "way before Tokyo," where she suffered from a case of "twisties" that derailed her attempt at a record haul of six golds. Biles, 24, dropped out of the opening event at the Summer Games,...
SPORTS
womensrunning.com

For Gabby Thomas, Olympic Medals are a Means to an End

You’ll probably never find Jennifer Randall at Hayward Field. Or at an Olympic stadium. Or sitting track-side anywhere her daughter, sprinter Gabby Thomas, is competing for something of consequence. “I always watch Gabby in big competitions alone and in silence,” Randall says. “My preference is that no one else be...
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
womenfitness.net

Teahna Daniels: Olympic Silver Medalist 2020 Tokyo in 4×100 m relay talks about her Success Story

You won a Silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in the 4×100 m relays? Tell us more about this exceptional achievement of yours?. Being an Olympian was an accomplishment within itself, but to be an Olympic silver medalist for my first Games experience was something that I dreamt about since I started track and field. Going into the 4×100, my confidence level within my teammates was high because I knew that Javianne Oliver, Jenna Prandini, English Gardner, Aleia Hobbs, and Gabby Thomas would be able to get the job done. The relay is a team event, so being a part of that dynamic felt exciting.
SPORTS
Times-Herald

Second Olympic experience was unforgettable for Ruether

The performance wasn’t exactly what she had hoped … but the experience was priceless. Martha Ruether, the vision-impaired Allegany native who’s had a near-decade career as a high-level paralympic swimmer and has been the subject of numerous stories in this space, is just back from one of the two high points of her athletic journey.
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Phelps
martechseries.com

Atos’ Cloud Orchestration Success Behind Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020

The Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 were unique in terms of organization in the context of COVID-19. Once more, Atos, Worldwide IT Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, successfully enabled thousands of fans to share the athletes’ experience by orchestrating and securing all the IT systems behind the event.
SPORTS
ESPN

Athletics investigators take over Belarus sprinter Olympic case from IOC

MONACO -- An investigation into two Belarus team officials who tried to force sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya on a flight from the Tokyo Olympics will now be run by track and field authorities. World Athletics said on Thursday its independent Athletics Integrity Unit is taking over the case from the International...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Tokyo#Usa Track Field#Mental Health#Us Olympic#Post Olympic#Harvard#The University Of Texas
theforumnewsgroup.com

Borough Athletes Honored after Earning Gold Medals at Tokyo Olympics

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Jr. presented the Key to Queens to Olympic gold medalists Dalilah Muhammad and Tina Charles at a ceremony Friday at Borough Hall. Richards also presented the Olympic duo with proclamations declaring Oct. 1, 2021 as both Dalilah Muhammad Day and Tina Charles Day in the Borough of Queens. Muhammad and Charles received City Council proclamations from the ceremony’s co-sponsor, Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), in recognition of their achievements as well.
QUEENS, NY
Ricky

Why were the 2021 Olympic Games referred to as Tokyo 2020?

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo started on 23rd July 2021. It ended on 8th August 2021. As you can clearly see, this event starts in 2021 and ends in 2021 itself. But why is it referred to as the 2020 Summer Olympics and not 2021? Let’s find out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

'Love is a human right': India sprinter Dutee Chand tells her coming out story

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand [she/her], 25, came out publicly as a lesbian in 2019, and is recorded as one of her country's first out LGBTQ+ sportspeople. Chand is India's current women's 100m champion, and competed at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games. Chand was suspended from athletics by the IAAF in 2014 due to perceived female hyperandrogenism but that ruling was reversed in 2015 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Doubts on legacy and cost concerns hang over Tokyo Olympic Games

The public square outside Shimbashi station, the scene of anti-Olympic protests this summer, has resumed its usual role as an after-work rendezvous. Newspapers that juxtaposed athletic feats with a rising coronavirus caseload now wonder how Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, will fare when voters go to the polls at the end of this month.
SPORTS
CBS Boston

Double Amputee Marko Cheseto Completes Boston Marathon Despite Issues With One Prosthetic Leg

BOSOTN (CBS) — Marko Cheseto, who has two prosthetic legs, was one of the para athletes who competed in the Boston Marathon on Monday. Cheseto, a Kenyan native who now lives in Florida, had a bit of an equipment issue Monday. He said his right prosthetic leg came out of place around the 12th mile. “My right prosthetic wouldn’t hold into me. It was losing suction,” Cheseto told WBZ-TV’s Steven Burton. “At mile 12, I had think about how I was going to tackle the remainder.” But he finished the race with a smile on his face. Cheseto said he lost his legs...
BOSTON, MA
Insider

Insider

151K+
Followers
15K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy