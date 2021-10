The co-owner of a Central New York distillery called “Last Shot” is getting his shot at TV fame. Chris Uyehara, the distiller at Last Shot Distillery in Skaneateles, will appear Nov. 24 on the Discovery Channel’s Master Distiller series, a spin-off of its long-running Moonshiners series. Master Distiller is a competition show, with each episode pitting three distillers against each other in a contest to make certain styles of spirit.

