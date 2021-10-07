Should Brands Even Be Speaking About Social Causes?
This week's FRONTPAGE is an analysis of a leading question facing the industry: just how involved should corporations be in the dire social struggles defining our times?. Two weeks ago, Valentino launched one of this year’s most covetable luxury products. For a mere €590 (about $690), you could be the proud owner of a limited-edition black logoed hoodie, emblazoned with the words “VACCINATED,” of which 100 percent of the proceeds would go to UNICEF’s global COVAX program.www.highsnobiety.com
Comments / 0