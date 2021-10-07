Upstate woman gets prison for travel scam: What her victims say

COLONIE, NY – Saratoga County District Attorney Karen A. Heggen announced that on September 29, 2021 Saratoga County Court Judge James A. Murphy, III sentenced Sarah H. Zimmerman (dob 9/28/1996), of the Town of Colonie, to a 1 to 3 year indeterminate term of incarceration in a state correctional facility for her conviction for Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree, a “Class E” felony, in violation of New York State Penal Law Section 120.03(1) regarding a crash that occurred on October 20, 2020 in the Town of Halfmoon. An investigation by the New York State Police determined that while defendant Zimmerman was driving her Dodge Ram pickup truck on Grooms Road in the early morning hours of October 20th, she crossed over into the oncoming lane of travel and crashed head-on into a Honda CRV traveling in the opposite direction. The female driver in the in the Honda CRV suffered life-altering injuries in the crash, including permanent internal injuries to her abdomen and to her lower legs.

