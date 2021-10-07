CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upstate woman gets prison for travel scam: What her victims say

Wellsville Daily Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of two years, a Glen Aubrey woman helped at least 33 people book expensive vacations. They'd arrange to take their families to Disney World. Others gave her money toward trips to Caribbean destinations like Aruba. Some victims showed up at their vacation spot with no hotel rooms...

www.wellsvilledaily.com

Olympian

Lottery scam victim heading to bank saved by alert Uber driver, Massachusetts cops say

An alert Uber driver helped thwart a scam targeting one of their passengers, police in Massachusetts say. During a ride to a Norwood bank, the driver was engaged in a conversation with a “elderly female” passenger, according to a Facebook post from the Norwood Police Department. Through that conversation, the Uber driver learned the woman was going to the bank following a phone call she received.
LOTTERY
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
Shore News Network

Woman sentenced to prison for DWI crash that permanently injured victim

COLONIE, NY – Saratoga County District Attorney Karen A. Heggen announced that on September 29, 2021 Saratoga County Court Judge James A. Murphy, III sentenced Sarah H. Zimmerman (dob 9/28/1996), of the Town of Colonie, to a 1 to 3 year indeterminate term of incarceration in a state correctional facility for her conviction for Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree, a “Class E” felony, in violation of New York State Penal Law Section 120.03(1) regarding a crash that occurred on October 20, 2020 in the Town of Halfmoon. An investigation by the New York State Police determined that while defendant Zimmerman was driving her Dodge Ram pickup truck on Grooms Road in the early morning hours of October 20th, she crossed over into the oncoming lane of travel and crashed head-on into a Honda CRV traveling in the opposite direction. The female driver in the in the Honda CRV suffered life-altering injuries in the crash, including permanent internal injuries to her abdomen and to her lower legs.
COLONIE, NY
Chronicle

Woman Accused of Mailing Meth to Washington Prison Inmate Gets More Charges

A Kalama, Washington, woman accused of mailing meth to an inmate at the Washington State Penitentiary had additional charges presented against her in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Thursday, Sept. 30. Tina Mills, 53, initially pleaded not guilty last year to second-degree contraband introduction for allegedly mailing her husband,...
WMTW

Uber driver's call to police helps stop scam victimizing elderly woman

Police in Massachusetts are crediting the actions taken by an Uber driver to stop a scam targeting an elderly woman. According to police, the elderly Norwood resident received a phone call telling the woman that she had won a $2 million lottery jackpot. Police said the person on the phone...
LOTTERY
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan Woman Gets Scammed Out Of $21,000

A Michigan woman has been scammed out of $21,000 by a phone scammer claiming to be a U.S. Border Patrol Agent. You here these stories all the time of elderly people being taken advantage of by phone scammers but it sounds like the scammers keep getting more sophisticated in their efforts making their claims sound more genuine.
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
erienewsnow.com

Cochranton Woman Loses $18K in Scam

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a scam in which a Cochranton woman lost about $18,000. It was reported to troopers Friday morning. The 86-year-old woman was asked to send the money through USPS to a woman out of state, according to investigators. It happened in multiple transactions over the course of a month.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wiscnews.com

Milwaukee woman gets six months in jail for deliver cocaine to prison

JUNEAU — A 30-year-old Milwaukee woman was sentenced to six months in jail for bringing cocaine into Fox Lake Correctional Institution. Evangelica Santana was found guilty in November on a felony count of delivering illegal article to an inmate, party to a crime. Santana appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court...
My Fox 8

North Carolina woman describes falling victim to kidnapping scam

(WJZY) – It’s a new scam that’s becoming very popular. People are reporting the “kidnapping scam,” where callers contact you demanding money saying they’re holding your loved one hostage. WJZY spoke with a woman who says it happened to her in June, but she was able to think and act...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Creve Coeur woman used romance scam money to buy Benz, feds say

An international auto dealer who lives in Creve Coeur was involved in a romance scam that cost a New Mexico woman $560,000, recently unsealed court filings claim. Adesuwa Renee Ogiozee was arrested here Sept. 17, but any details of the charges against her were sealed until after she pleaded not guilty Monday by video in court in New Mexico to conspiracy and wire fraud charges.
Wichita Eagle

Wichita woman out more than $100K after falling victim to ‘Microsoft scam’

A Wichita woman in her late 70s is out more than $100,000 after she was tricked by a hoax that Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett is now warning the rest of the public about. Thieves involved in the so-called “Microsoft scam” reach out to victims by phone, email or...
WCAX

Woman gets 5 to 15 years in prison for NH overdose death

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a woman has been sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a man in 2016 who ingested the drug and suffered a fatal overdose. Kaylee Santos, 28, was indicted in 2018 and pleaded guilty...

