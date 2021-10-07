AstraZeneca's Debt Overview
Shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) moved lower by 1.12% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt AstraZeneca has. Based on AstraZeneca's financial statement as of March 7, 2017, long-term debt is at $14.50 billion and current debt is at $2.31 billion, amounting to $16.81 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $5.02 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $11.79 billion.www.benzinga.com
