What Does Meredith's Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) rose by 38.23%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Meredith has. According to the Meredith's most recent balance sheet as reported on September 10, 2021, total debt is at $2.75 billion, with $2.74 billion in long-term debt and $4.10 million in current debt. Adjusting for $240.20 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $2.51 billion.www.benzinga.com
