CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

What Does Meredith's Debt Look Like?

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past three months, shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) rose by 38.23%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Meredith has. According to the Meredith's most recent balance sheet as reported on September 10, 2021, total debt is at $2.75 billion, with $2.74 billion in long-term debt and $4.10 million in current debt. Adjusting for $240.20 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $2.51 billion.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. The rarest of these game-changers is the 10-bagger, an investment that increases to 10 times its original value. Finding stocks that can grow many times over...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Valens Co (VLNCF)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Valens Co. Valens Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. There is no upcoming split for Valens Co. What sector and industry does Valens Co (VLNCF) operate in?. A. Valens Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Alibaba's Stock Rally Losing Steam? The Sell-Side Doesn't Think So

Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:BABA) have been volatile for much of this year. The stock began picking up momentum in recent sessions, raising hopes of a strong recovery. Alibaba's Rally Stalls: Alibaba shares hit a multiyear low of $138.43 Oct. 4 amid broader market weakness...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Capital#Net Debt#Debt Ratio#Interest Rates#Mdp
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Even with a little bit of money, investments in these two companies could pay off extremely well. The launch of fuboTV’s sportsbook could result in strong growth. Riskified is trading at a bargain, yet the business is executing at all-time highs. Even a small amount of money allows you to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stifel Is Bullish On These Marine Companies - Read Why

Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan raised the price targets on marine companies Matson Inc's (NYSE:MATX) and Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) and is bullish on the stocks. Nolan upgraded Kirby to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to $65 (implying an upside of 20%), up from $64. Nolan says that the...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares increased by 7.53% to $19.25 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $9.0 billion. Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares moved upwards by 1.04% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million. Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) shares rose 0.94% to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Regis (NYSE:RGS) stock increased by 7.14% to $3.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) shares rose 4.99% to $169.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $459.7 billion. Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) stock moved upwards by 4.17% to $27.45....
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Does Delta Air Lines's Debt Look?

Over the past three months, shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) rose by 1.12%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Delta Air Lines has. Based on Delta Air Lines's balance sheet as of July 14, 2021, long-term debt is at $26.82 billion and current debt is at $10.27 billion, amounting to $37.09 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $10.36 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $26.73 billion.
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Does Helen Of Troy's Debt Look?

Over the past three months, shares of Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) increased by 2.17%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Helen Of Troy has. Helen Of Troy's Debt. According to the Helen Of Troy's most recent balance sheet as reported on July...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Look Into AECOM's Debt

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) increased by 7.16% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt AECOM has. According to the AECOM's most recent balance sheet as reported on August 11, 2021, total debt is at $2.21 billion, with $2.15 billion in long-term debt and $55.23 million in current debt. Adjusting for $1.05 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $1.16 billion.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

As Apple messes with attribution, what does growth marketing look like in 2021?

On the Extra Crunch stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021, we convened a distinguished panel of growth experts: Jenifer Ho, vice president of marketing at Elation Health; Shoji Ueki, head of marketing and analytics at Point; and Nik Sharma, the owner of Sharma Brands, a notable DTC growth marketing consultancy and investment shop.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

A Look Into PepsiCo's Debt

Shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) increased by 2.20% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt PepsiCo has. According to the PepsiCo's most recent balance sheet as reported on July 13, 2021, total debt is at $42.30 billion, with $38.03 billion in long-term debt and $4.26 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $5.45 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $36.85 billion.
STOCKS
Forbes

An Ignored Megatrend Will Power This Fund’s 9.8% Dividend For Decades

There’s an unusual shift unfolding in the labor market that we contrarians can tap for outsized dividends (I’m talking a near-10% yield here), plus price upside for years to come. We’ll do it using a closed-end fund (CEF) that’s tethered itself to a trend everyone has missed—a trend that’s concealed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How do I buy First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) stock?

You can purchase shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ: FCEF) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. Who are First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF's (FCEF) competitors?. A. There are no as such competitors for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF. Q.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

Unilever is a top global consumer goods company that generates huge amounts of cash. Altria is in a good position to maintain its sizable dividend, and shares look cheap at current prices. Leggett & Platt has a long and lucrative track record of paying and raising its dividend. Building a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Putnam Managed Municipal Questions & Anwsers

Q How do I buy Putnam Managed Municipal (PMM) stock?. You can purchase shares of Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE: PMM) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. Q. Who are Putnam Managed Municipal's (PMM) competitors?. A. There are no as such competitors for Putnam Managed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy