What Does Meredith's Debt Look Like?

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) increased by 7.16% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt AECOM has. According to the AECOM's most recent balance sheet as reported on August 11, 2021, total debt is at $2.21 billion, with $2.15 billion in long-term debt and $55.23 million in current debt. Adjusting for $1.05 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $1.16 billion.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO