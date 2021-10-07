How Does Fastenal's Debt Look?
Over the past three months, shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) fell by 0.92%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Fastenal has. According to the Fastenal's most recent balance sheet as reported on July 16, 2021, total debt is at $405.00 million, with $365.00 million in long-term debt and $40.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $321.80 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $83.20 million.www.benzinga.com
