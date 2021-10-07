Opinion | Benevolent enslaver? There's no such thing
As a scholar of early and 19th century U.S. African American literature, I feel compelled to respond to the recent apologia for slavery in a CapTimes letter to the editor. How disappointing that we still see proslavery arguments circulating in the 21st century. I write therefore with an informed response to claims about slavery or enslavers as “benevolent” people or institutions — a pro-slavery argument that resembles that of 18th and 19th century enslavers and others who felt that Black people did not deserve their freedom and were treated well enough when held captive and forced to work for the benefit of others.madison.com
