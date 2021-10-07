Opinion | Benevolent enslaver? There's no such thing

The least dangerous branch begins its 2021 term at a most perilous time — perilous not just for the country but for the Supreme Court itself. The threat is to the court’s legitimacy, the source of its authority. The existence of the threat has manifested itself in the remarkable fact that three sitting justices — Stephen G. Breyer, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas — have recently felt the need to assert that the justices are not, in Barrett’s tart words, “a bunch of partisan hacks.” Chiming in, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. on Thursday warned against “unprecedented efforts to intimidate the court or damage it as an independent institution.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO