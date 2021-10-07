CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Opinion | Benevolent enslaver? There's no such thing

By Brigitte Fielder
madison
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a scholar of early and 19th century U.S. African American literature, I feel compelled to respond to the recent apologia for slavery in a CapTimes letter to the editor. How disappointing that we still see proslavery arguments circulating in the 21st century. I write therefore with an informed response to claims about slavery or enslavers as “benevolent” people or institutions — a pro-slavery argument that resembles that of 18th and 19th century enslavers and others who felt that Black people did not deserve their freedom and were treated well enough when held captive and forced to work for the benefit of others.

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
madison

Letter | Publishing 'benevolent slaveowner' letter was journalistic malpractice

Dear Editor: On Oct. 5, The Capital Times published a letter to the editor titled “Presidents were benevolent slaveowners.”. In the letter, David Searles of Brodhead, Wisconsin, writes that slaveholding U.S. Presidents “did not choose to be slaveowners” and that, for financial reasons, “they could not emancipate their slaves.” Searles characterizes the founders as “benevolent” compared to other plantation owners.
BRODHEAD, WI
thesunflower.com

OPINION: It’s time to respect boundaries

What defines a boundary? The Webster Dictionary defines it as “something that indicates or fixes a limit or extent,” but I’m seeing a lot of people define it as “a suggestion to follow when I choose.”. Quite frequently, boundaries are set between strangers, friends, families and partners and instead of...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

How land acknowledgments meant to honor indigenous people do the opposite instead | Opinion

The historical and anthropological facts demonstrate that many contemporary land acknowledgments unintentionally communicate false ideas about the history of dispossession and the current realities of American Indians and Alaska Natives. The post How land acknowledgments meant to honor indigenous people do the opposite instead | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
SOCIETY
Washington Post

Opinion:The Supreme Court’s crisis of legitimacy

The least dangerous branch begins its 2021 term at a most perilous time — perilous not just for the country but for the Supreme Court itself. The threat is to the court’s legitimacy, the source of its authority. The existence of the threat has manifested itself in the remarkable fact that three sitting justices — Stephen G. Breyer, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas — have recently felt the need to assert that the justices are not, in Barrett’s tart words, “a bunch of partisan hacks.” Chiming in, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. on Thursday warned against “unprecedented efforts to intimidate the court or damage it as an independent institution.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
marylandmatters.org

Opinion: Priorities for Maryland’s Commission on LGBTQ Affairs

The writer, a Democrat, is a candidate for Baltimore City’s District 43 seat in the Maryland House of Delegates. Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this commentary incorrectly stated that Maryland had not established a Commission on LGBTQ Affairs; that measure passed earlier this year and will take effect this week. This column has been updated.
MARYLAND STATE
Seacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: America's leaders are failing us

DHS Secretary Mayorkas has lost total control of the southern border as thousands of illegals pour in. He just admitted that as many as 12,000 illegal Haitians have been secretly sent to unknown locations in the United States. How many have COVID?. Secretary of State Blinken helped devise the deadly...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
James Madison
clearwaterprogress.com

Guest Opinion: Biden’s vaccine mandate is not the solution

BOISE — Americans are deeply divided on COVID-19 and the response to it. Public health has turned political, there’s no doubt about it. But the situation playing out in hospitals across the country isn’t up for debate. There are more patients in need of critical care in Idaho than ever...
BOISE, ID
Herald Tribune

OPINION: Sarasota’s role in the downfall of democracy

Democracy, the sacrosanct foundation on which this country has stood solid for centuries, is now closer to crumbling than anyone dared dream, an alarmingly fragile ideology corroded by slipshod claims and unfettered greed, both as a means of political and personal survival. The shock of this lies in the simplicity,...
SARASOTA, FL
madison

America is offering empty promises -- Susan Kennedy

Having been the oldest of seven children, a mother, grandmother and a nurse, I am a born nurturer. But I admit to feeling conflicted. A large number of war escapees are reportedly at Fort McCoy in addition to many in other states. We are turning Haitians away from our country as we speak. Almost every American is in the United States because someone in our families was an immigrant. My heart aches for those who can’t escape their abusive countries. We are, after all, the great melting pot.
DANE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Benevolent#U S Slavery#Enslaved#African American#Captimes
Missoulian

Opinion: It’s time to help working Montanans

In a recent guest column, state Sen. Greg Hertz (Republican, Polson) decried the Biden administration’s call to restore the federal corporate tax rate to a reasonable level, still lower than it was prior to 2017. Hertz reiterates the same tired arguments his Republican colleagues have recited for years — that tax breaks for big, out-of-state corporations will stimulate the economy and that increases in their tax rate will simply be passed on to workers and their families. History, however, clearly shows that “trickle down economics” simply do not work.
MONTANA STATE
SFGate

This was the worst slaughter of Native Americans in U.S. history, but few remember it

Historians consider it the worst massacre of Native Americans in U.S. history. Yet few have ever heard of it. The Bear River Massacre of 1863 near what's now Preston, Idaho, left roughly 350 members of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation dead, making it the bloodiest - and most deadly - slaying of Native Americans by the U.S. military, according to historians and tribal leaders. The Indians were slain after soldiers came into a valley where they were camping for the winter and attacked, leaving roughly 90 women and children among the dead.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsOne

Indigenous Peoples’ Day: 10 Things You Wouldn’t Have Without Native Americans

Indigenous Peoples’ Day finally allows us to highlight Native Americans and their contributions to American society. October 8, 2021, Joe Biden became the first president to acknowledge the holiday declaring it a national holiday, which we now celebrate on October 11. In a proclamation Biden said, “On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, our Nation celebrates the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples, recognizes their inherent sovereignty, and commits to honoring the Federal Government’s trust and treaty obligations to Tribal Nations.”
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Beast

COVID-Infected Allen West Goes on Unhinged Anti-Vax Rant—From Hospital

Right-wing firebrand Allen West on Sunday followed up the previous day’s news that he contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized with an off-the-rails Twitter rant against vaccination. The former congressman, who is not vaccinated, wrote that he and his wife Angela received monoclonal antibody treatments at an emergency room in Dallas...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy