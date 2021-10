Perez went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run before leaving Wednesday's game against Cleveland with an apparent injury, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Perez clubbed his 48th homer of the season -- tying a Royals season record -- with a three-run shot during the first inning, but he appeared to slip on the dugout steps after the top of the second inning. The 31-year-old immediately received some assistance yet still batted in the bottom of the frame, though he struck out and was subsequently replaced in the field.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO