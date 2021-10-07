CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

New to Investing? Why You May Want to Choose Stocks Over Crypto

By Maurie Backman
Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto can be a scary choice for investors who are just starting out. One of the most important things to do on the road to becoming a successful investor is to train your brain to cope with volatility. Stock values have the potential to rise and fall in a flash, and once you learn to recognize that volatility is actually normal, you may be less likely to make rash decisions that cause you to lose money, like selling stocks out of a panic when they're down.

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrency Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Shiba Inu

A number of popular cryptocurrencies have vastly outperformed the stock market over the past couple of years. Meme coin Shiba Inu is the latest crypto craze, although it's unlikely to have lasting power. This trio of crypto-associated stocks are far better investments than Shiba Inu. For more than a century,...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Sell Before They Implode in 2022

When AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announces that it’s planning to accept Dogecoin as a payment method, it might seem odd to write about cryptos to sell. If you bear with me, I’ll try to do my best to make my case. It’s not as bearish as you think. The crypto market...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Investment
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. The rarest of these game-changers is the 10-bagger, an investment that increases to 10 times its original value. Finding stocks that can grow many times over...
STOCKS
u.today

SHIB Is Rebounding After Largest Dump in Token's History

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Invest $100 In Right Now

Brookfield Renewable is poised to profit from an unstoppable trend over the next few decades. Bank of America's technology focus should keep it near the top of the financial services sector. Trupanion ranks as the pet insurance leader in the U.S. and Canada and has massive growth potential. One of...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Why Is Crypto Riskier Than Stocks?

Here's why investors in digital currencies need to be extra cautious. You'll often hear that there's no such thing as a risk-free investment, and there's a lot of truth to that. The reality is that even so-called safe investments like bonds can hurt investors. Bond issuers can default on their interest payments or fail to repay bondholders their principal investments. Granted, those are fairly rare occurrences, but they do happen from time to time.
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Thematic Investing: Choose What You Believe In

Disclaimer: The following article is part of Cryptonews Deals Series and was written as a promotional article in collaboration with the sponsor of this offer. If your company has an exclusive promotion that you would like to share with our readers, we invite you to reach out to us. Let’s build together.
MARKETS
Benzinga

President And CEO Of Build-A-Bear Workshop Trades $2.3M In Company Stock

Sharon Price John, President And CEO at Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 11, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Sharon Price John exercised options to purchase 97,531 Build-A-Bear Workshop shares at prices ranging from $6.56 to $8.60 per share for a total of $690,736 on October 11. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $16.22 to $16.75 to raise a total of $1,621,173 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
u.today

Billionaire Bill Miller Predicts That Coinbase Could Surpass Tesla in Valuation

Prominent investor Bill Miller recently predicted that the market capitalization of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase could surpass that of e-car maker Tesla, Business Insider reports. The American billionaire believes that there is not a lot of room for growth in the mature car industry. Crypto is still coming of age, which...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy