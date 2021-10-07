West Haven Senior Center launches monthly newsletter
WEST HAVEN, Oct. 7, 2021 — The West Haven Senior Center reopened its doors July 8, and every day since has welcomed its membership of residents 55 and older with open arms. WHSC, based at 201 Noble St. and operated by the Department of Elderly Services, provides a variety of programs and services that allow West Haven’s older residents to “enhance their dignity, support their independence and encourage their involvement with the community.”cityofwesthaven.com
