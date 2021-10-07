SentinelOne vs. CrowdStrike -- Which Stock Should You Buy? Round 2!

In June, I did a deep-dive analysis comparing SentinelOne (NYSE:S) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD).

In today's video, these cybersecurity growth stock heavyweights will go head-to-head again for round two. The common argument for SentinelOne being superior to CrowdStrike deals with artificial intelligence, which eliminates the need for human analysts. CrowdStrike must have been listening. On Oct. 5, CrowdStrike and UiPath (NYSE:PATH) announced a strategic partnership to enable robot-led processes in order to improve visibility, enhance protection, eliminate human intervention, and accelerate response times. This partnership provides unique capabilities for customers, and it fills in missing AI functionality. Does this make CrowdStrike the clear leader, or will SentinelOne take the crown?

In the video below, I compare SentinelOne's and CrowdStrike's financial metrics and capabilities. I also provide my opinions on the stock prices and where I would consider adding shares. Perhaps both stocks could fit well in your growth stock portfolio? The video below will help you with your decision. Let's dig in!

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Oct. 6, 2021. The video was published on Oct. 6, 2021.