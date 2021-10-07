CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

SentinelOne vs. CrowdStrike -- Which Stock Should You Buy? Round 2!

By Eric Cuka
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IoKgA_0cK3CzUM00

In June, I did a deep-dive analysis comparing SentinelOne (NYSE:S) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD).

In today's video, these cybersecurity growth stock heavyweights will go head-to-head again for round two. The common argument for SentinelOne being superior to CrowdStrike deals with artificial intelligence, which eliminates the need for human analysts. CrowdStrike must have been listening. On Oct. 5, CrowdStrike and UiPath (NYSE:PATH) announced a strategic partnership to enable robot-led processes in order to improve visibility, enhance protection, eliminate human intervention, and accelerate response times. This partnership provides unique capabilities for customers, and it fills in missing AI functionality. Does this make CrowdStrike the clear leader, or will SentinelOne take the crown?

In the video below, I compare SentinelOne's and CrowdStrike's financial metrics and capabilities. I also provide my opinions on the stock prices and where I would consider adding shares. Perhaps both stocks could fit well in your growth stock portfolio? The video below will help you with your decision. Let's dig in!

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Oct. 6, 2021. The video was published on Oct. 6, 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Invest $100 In Right Now

Brookfield Renewable is poised to profit from an unstoppable trend over the next few decades. Bank of America's technology focus should keep it near the top of the financial services sector. Trupanion ranks as the pet insurance leader in the U.S. and Canada and has massive growth potential. One of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Prices#Sentinelone#Crwd#Uipath
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Chegg Stock Right Now?

Chegg has a solid competitive moat around its education technology business. The stock price is down in 2021, giving it a favorable valuation. Chegg has years of runway for growth ahead. Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is one of the leading players in the education technology market. The company offers course curriculum help...
STOCKS
Benzinga

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

ESSTech Inc (NYSE: GWH) shares surged 128.4% to close at $23.80 onTuesday. ESS Inc, the Bill Gates-backed battery maker went public on the NewYork Stock Exchange on Monday after completing a slated business combination with special purpose acquisition company Acon S2 Investment Corp. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) gained 61.1%...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Perfect for New Investors

Caterpillar’s breakout is on the horizon. Ansys offers engineering simulation services to a wide variety of growing industries. Buy AAR Corp if you believe in a recovery in commercial aviation. October is here. Playoff baseball, pumpkin spice lattes, the upcoming holiday season, and what looks to be another great year...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should you buy or sell RPM International stock after outperforming FQ1 estimates?

RPM International shares on Wednesday edged slightly higher on solid FQ1 results. The company announced its most recent quarterly results before markets opened, beating analyst estimates. The stock has recently plummeted to trade at an exciting forward P/E ratio of 17.06. On Wednesday, RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) shares edged slightly...
STOCKS
investing.com

Down Over 10%: Should You Buy These 4 High-Growth Stocks?

The global equity markets have witnessed a pullback over the last four weeks amid concerns over rising inflation, increasing bond yields, and tightening monetary policies. The S&P/TSX Composite Index has corrected over 3.4% from its September high. Meanwhile, the following four high-growth stocks have fallen by over 10% from their recent highs. So, let’s assess whether any buying opportunities exist in any of these four Canadian stocks.
STOCKS
Forbes

Should You Buy Baxter Stock Around $80?

We believe that Baxter stock is a good buying opportunity at the present time. BAX stock trades near $81 currently and it is, in fact, down 13% from its pre-Covid high of $93 in February 2020 – just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. BAX stock traded in the...
STOCKS
Money Morning

Why You Should Buy Life Time Stock After the IPO

Life Time Group goes public this week. You can search for the Life Time stock ticker LTH on the New York Stock Exchange as soon as Thursday, Oct. 7. The company plans to sell 46.2 million shares between $18 and $21 a pop. Yes, it's another gym stock. Remember when...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Better Cybersecurity Stock: CrowdStrike vs. Palo Alto Networks

CrowdStrike’s growth rates are explosive, but its stock is priced for perfection. Palo Alto’s growth rates are slower, but its stock is more reasonably valued. One of these stocks is clearly a safer play for a volatile market. Back in January, I compared two well-known cybersecurity stocks, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Allvue's Stock Forecast: Should You Buy ALVU IPO Stock?

The U.S. IPO market has come back to life in Sep. 2021, and Allvue is set to list on Sep. 29. What’s the forecast for the stock, and should you buy the IPO?. While the number of new listings has increased, companies are also pricing their IPOs above their given range. Several stocks have gained after listing as well, a welcome break—many new listings in 2021 have been weak.
STOCKS
Forbes

Tesla Vs. Apple: Which Megacap Stock Should You Pick?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are two of the most iconic high-tech American brands with many similarities. Both companies are known to think differently, challenging the status quo. Much like Apple controls its iOS operating system and the design of its device hardware, Tesla also designs and makes the body as well as the software that runs its vehicles. However, the investment thesis for each of the stocks is a bit different. While Apple is now a mature company, with several established product lines, Tesla is a high-growth disruptor. Accordingly, Tesla trades at about 18.5x trailing revenue, while Apple trades at a more reasonable 7x trailing revenue. However, there is more to the comparison. Let’s step back to look at the fuller picture of the relative valuation of the two companies by looking more closely at historical revenue growth as well as operating margin growth and financial risk. Our dashboard Tesla vs Apple: Which High Profile Megacap Should You Pick? has more details on this. Parts of the analysis are summarized below.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
128K+
Followers
61K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy