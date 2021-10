Jeffrey Schlupp came off the bench to earn Crystal Palace a share of the spoils against former club Leicester, who let a two-goal lead slip at Selhurst Park.The Foxes looked on course for a first Premier League win since August as birthday boy Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy capitalised on defensive errors to have them two goals up at the interval.But Palace rallied as substitute Michael Olise scored his first goal for the club before Schlupp struck as Patrick Vieira’s side earned a battling 2-2 draw.Leicester had the best of the first half but remain in the bottom half of...

