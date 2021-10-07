CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Jobless Claims Sink to 326K as Delta-Variant Fades

Zacks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother good turn for the labor market came from this morning’s weekly Initial Jobless Claims numbers, which fell back toward a post-Covid low of 326K. This was below the 348K expected by analysts, as well as the slightly upwardly revised previous week’s tally of 364K, which happened to be a 7-week high on new jobless claims. The post-Covid low of 312K the week of Labor Day this year is the mark these weekly claims are shooting for.

calculatedriskblog.com

BLS: Job Openings Decrease to 10.4 Million in August

The number of job openings declined to 10.4 million on the last business day of August following a series high in July, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Hires decreased to 6.3 million while total separations were little changed at 6.0 million. Within separations, the quits rate increased to a series high of 2.9 percent while the layoffs and discharges rate was little changed at 0.9 percent.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

US inflation expectations surge to highest level since 2013

Americans' inflation fears skyrocketed to another record high in September, driven by the rising price for an array of consumer goods, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published Tuesday. The median expectation is that the inflation rate will be up 5.3% one year from now, the...
BUSINESS
Person
Scott Gottlieb
Zacks.com

Cotton Prices Hit a 10-Year High: ETFs to Gain/Lose

Cotton prices jumped to a 10-year high, touching the highest levels since July 2011. Cotton had skyrocketed above $2 a pound, as demand for textiles surged due to the global economic reopening, while India — a major cotton exporter — constrained shipments to help its domestic partners, per a CNBC article.
RETAIL
Zacks.com

5 Sector ETFs to Benefit Despite Downbeat September Jobs Data

The U.S. economy added 194,000 jobs in September 2021, the lowest so far this year and well below forecasts of 500,000. Nonfarm employment has increased by 17.4 million since a recent trough in April 2020 but is down by 5.0 million, or 3.3%, from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.
STOCKS
The Guardian

What the US unemployment rate doesn’t tell you

Just how healthy is the US jobs market? On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its latest jobs report, showing that the US added a disappointing 194,000 jobs last month while announcing that the official unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, the lowest it’s been since its frightening climb to 14.7% when the Covid-19 pandemic first struck the US.
ECONOMY
#Delta#Jobless Claims#Post Covid#Hurricane Ida#Pfizer#Americans#Adp Free Report
Arkansas Online

Jobless claims down by 38,000

WASHINGTON -- The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, another sign that the U.S. job market and economy continue their steady recovery from last year's coronavirus recession. Unemployment claims fell by 38,000 to 326,000, the first drop in four weeks, the Labor Department said Thursday. Since...
ECONOMY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: New jobless claims

'Halepuna' topped the list. Howard Dicus share the top 10 best hotels in the state. Still no social net bill, and no infrastructure bill, as moderates and progressives negotiate. Howard Dicus reports. Business Report: Disagreements on Capitol Hill. Updated: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:39 AM HST. |. By HNN Staff.
ECONOMY
Jobs
Zacks.com

Jobs Numbers Disappoint to +194K, Unemployment 4.8%

The much-awaited September nonfarm payrolls number from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) came out with another disappointing headline: 194K, less than half the 500K analysts had been expecting. On the other hand, the Unemployment Rate dropped to 4.8% — the first 4-handle since the pandemic started and clearly a post-Covid low. So while the former number is a big disappointment, the latter brings us closer to full employment, nevertheless.
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Initial jobless claims fall to 326K first dip in four weeks

The number of Americans filing initial unemployment claims fell for the first time in four weeks as more workers rejoined the labor force following the expiration of supplemental jobless benefits. First-time jobless filings fell by 38,000 to 326,000 in the week ended October 2, according to the Labor Department. Analysts...
ECONOMY
okcfox.com

Oklahoma jobless claims continue to decline

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) reports the continued claims' four-week moving average has declined for the 10th consecutive week. The agency also report that the first-call resolution rate has increased to 87% for the month of September, with call wait times also declining to three minutes.
OKLAHOMA STATE
talesbuzz.com

New jobless claims fall for first time in a month

The number of Americans newly seeking jobless benefits fell last week for the first time in about a month as the labor market continued its recovery amid declining COVID-19 cases, the feds said Thursday. Initial filings for unemployment benefits, seen as a proxy for layoffs, fell to 326,000 last week,...
BUSINESS
Virginia Business

Va. new jobless claims increase slightly

VEC reported 9,360 reports filed, down from 15K two weeks ago. Virginia’s new unemployment claims rose about 7% last week, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday, following a 300% surge two weeks ago and then declined to more normal levels last week. For the filing week ending Oct. 2, people...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsy.com

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Fall To 326,000

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, another sign that the U.S. job market and economy continue their steady recovery from last year's coronavirus recession. Unemployment claims fell by 38,000 to 326,000, the first drop in four weeks, the Labor Department said Thursday. Since surpassing 900,000...
ECONOMY
businessjournaldaily.com

Ohio Jobless Claims Drop for Second Week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – New unemployment claims filed in Ohio fell to 9,222 for the week ended Oct. 2, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services – a drop of 913 from the previous week. In its weekly report on jobless claims, the agency also said it receive...
OHIO STATE

