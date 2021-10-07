Jobless Claims Sink to 326K as Delta-Variant Fades
Another good turn for the labor market came from this morning’s weekly Initial Jobless Claims numbers, which fell back toward a post-Covid low of 326K. This was below the 348K expected by analysts, as well as the slightly upwardly revised previous week’s tally of 364K, which happened to be a 7-week high on new jobless claims. The post-Covid low of 312K the week of Labor Day this year is the mark these weekly claims are shooting for.www.zacks.com
Comments / 0