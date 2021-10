Whenever a medical emergency strikes, all of us usually expect someone else to step up to the plate and give the person in dire need some medical assistance. However, the reality of the situation is that this doesn’t happen. It is down two tow reasons. Number one, people think they will do more damage than actually saving the individual’s life. Number two, they don’t have the life support skills necessary to save someone’s life during an emergency. However, understanding and learning a few basic life support skills and procedures will allow you to help someone get through a sudden situation, well, at least until you can get them to the hospital or the emergency services arrive.

