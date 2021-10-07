CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Announcing Springboard: The Verge’s documentary on the forgotten history of the Treo

By Mariya Abdulkaf
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decade before Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone, a tiny team of renegades imagined and tried to build the modern smartphone. Nearly forgotten by history, a little startup called Handspring tried to make the future before it was ready. In Springboard: the secret history of the first real smartphone, The Verge’s Dieter Bohn talks to the visionaries at Handspring and dives into their early successes and eventual failures.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
themusicuniverse.com

Depeche Mode announces expanded ‘101’ documentary reissue

Deluxe set features HD upgrade of concert film and more. Depeche Mode will release a newly upgraded expanded definitive five disc (Blu-ray/2 DVD/2 CD) box set edition of 101 documentary concert film and live album on December 3rd. The project chronicles the 101st and final performance of the band’s Music For The Masses world tour, recorded live at the Pasadena Rose Bowl on June 18, 1988.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix, HBO Max Swoop on Streaming Rights to ‘History of the Occult’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In a series of key pacts for Argentine political horror pic, “History of the Occult,” Netflix has snapped up streaming rights to the film for Spain and Latin America, which it plans to drop on Oct. 15, while WarnerMedia’s HBO Max has scooped up all Central European streaming rights. In addition, Eurozoom took all French rights and plans a first quarter 2022 theatrical release, said Guido Rud, CEO of Buenos Aires-based sales and production company FilmSharks International. “We believe that high concept horror is hard to find, and high concept with amazing scripts, almost impossible. But miracles happen and we are lucky that we...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Hawkins
Person
Steve Jobs
Red and Black

Local beer mini documentary to premiere with exclusive announcement

Mini documentary “Beer: The Athens Way” is set to have an exclusive premiere at Ciné on Friday, Oct. 8 from 6:30-8 p.m. The event is a joint effort by all six Athens breweries, the Athens Convention & Visitors Bureau and Bed Creative Productions filmmakers. Along with the film showing, there...
ATHENS, GA
The Week

Squid Game and Netflix's subtitle problem

Nearly two years have passed since Parasite director Bong Joon-ho razzed the audience at the Golden Globes during his acceptance speech for best foreign-language feature. "Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles," he scolded the organization, which had ruled Parasite ineligible for its top award because its dialogue isn't in English, "you will be introduced to so many more amazing films."
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Squid Game viewer points out major error with Netflix show

Viewers have been completely obsessed with Squid Game – and it’s easy to see why. The hugely popular Korean drama follows a group of cash-strapped individuals who unwittingly opt into playing children’s games for a huge cash prize – not realising that they will be killed if they lose the game.
TV SERIES
The Verge

This 55-inch QLED TV is available for a stellar price at Best Buy

Perhaps not as impressive as some of the cutting-edge OLED TVs, it's tough to argue with a deal this good. The 55-inch Insignia F50 4K TV is currently available at Best Buy for $450, nearly its lowest price ever. This sizeable QLED panel features a 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Fire TV OS allowing for built-in Alexa voice controls. This gives the TV native access to most major streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. The picture can be enhanced with Dolby Vision and HDR for increased depth of color, and a narrow bezel provides the TV with a sleek aesthetic.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Roku Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Verge#Treo#Iphone#Palm And Handspring#American#Springboard
Variety

German Sellers Hit Mipcom With Lots of High-End Crime and Historical Series

German sellers returning to Cannes’s Mipcom TV mart will be packing a wide selection of domestic and international TV fare heavy on high-end crime and historical series. With a market that has become increasingly open to different formats, sales companies see good opportunities for diverse offerings. “Crime is still the most in- demand genre in the market, as well as action,” says Julia Weber, head of international sales and acquisitions at Munich-based Global Screen. “But whatever genre you look at, the main driver remains the story. It needs to be compelling and speak to the audience.” Weber adds that more and more historical...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Fans Have Forgotten Simu Liu’s TV Horror Series

If you’ve started baking all of your spooky-themed favorites and watching films and television that send chills down your spine — you’re a lot like we are. There’s never a wrong time to start preparing for Halloween, and there are so many frights and delights to fit into the holiday; you can start anytime.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

BioShock’s Best Forgotten Feature Lets You Explore Rapture In Peace

BioShock, gaming's most beautiful ghost story, has a secret. In Irrational Games' 2007 classic, the player controls Jack, a blank slate except for the fact that he smokes and is seemingly convinced he's destined for greatness. Instead he finds himself in the decaying remains of Rapture, an underwater city torn apart by unregulated access to superpower-granting drugs called plasmids.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

New trailers: Star Trek: Discovery, Doctor Who: Flux, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, and more

Before it premiered, Jason Sudeikis described season two of Ted Lasso as the show’s Empire Strikes Back season, and sure enough, the entire season focused on fathers and sons, and after the season finale we have a pretty clear “enemy” all set up for season three. I know season two was not as universally liked as its freshman season, but Ted Lasso dug into some thorny issues about men and sports and mental health that few other shows attempt, and still managed to make me smile pretty much every week. I’ll miss this show until its return next year.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

A long-forgotten television series may have foreshadowed today's mess

Love it or hate it, the month of October is generally associated with Halloween. You can't really avoid it. Stores are loaded with candy and costumes. Horror films are playing on television and at theaters. And it's getting darker earlier outside each evening. Even some leaves are starting to change colors early this year.
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

A forgotten video game reveals Neo’s biggest in Matrix 4

“To not only bear what is necessary, but to love it." Just how deep does the rabbit hole go? The reveal of the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections sent fans trawling through past Matrix media on the hunt for potential clues. One of the best places to look is 2003’s Enter the Matrix video game, which holds vital keys to understanding the franchise and may even explain a central theme of the upcoming movie.
VIDEO GAMES
1057kokz.com

Today’s Forgotten 45 @ 45!

This song was originally released in 1964 by Soul/Doo Wop group, The Ad Libs. It went to #8 in 1965. Not bad for their first single!. It cam back around again in 1981, when jazz-vocal group, The Manhattan Transfer recorded it and it hit radio and immediately went up the charts.
MUSIC
The Verge

Netflix suspends trans employee who tweeted about Dave Chappelle special

Netflix has suspended a trans employee who tweeted about Dave Chappelle’s comedy special The Closer. In the stand-up set, which was released on October 5th, Chappelle doubles down on his jokes about LGBTQ groups. The next day, Netflix software engineer Terra Field tweeted about Chappelle, writing that the comedian “attacks...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Best Bluetooth Speakers: Portable, Waterproof, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. One of the best uses of Bluetooth technology is the ability to play music or podcasts (or whatever your heart desires) on a crisp, clear speaker without even removing your phone from the charger. In fact, you don’t even have to be inside to play professional-quality sound — not with these Bluetooth speakers we’ve rounded up below, most of which are durable and waterproof...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Watch the first trailer for The Expanse season 6, arriving December 10th

The beloved, intriguingly political, and mysterious sci-fi show The Expanse’s final season on Amazon is nigh. Season 6 is coming December 10th, and the company just dropped the final trailer at New York Comic Con and on YouTube (you can watch it immediately above). It’ll run for just six episodes, airing each Friday on Amazon Prime Video and ending on January 14th, 2022.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Defends Dave Chappelle Special in Staff Memo: ‘Artistic Freedom’ Is Different for Stand-Up (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has addressed staff members on the streamer’s controversial new Dave Chappelle stand-up special, “The Closer.” The firebrand comedian has drawn criticism from the LGBTQ+ community in recent days over several jokes, specifically around the “thin skin” of trans people and the effects of so-called “cancel culture.” In a Friday memo sent after Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day gathering of the top 500 employees at the company, Sarandos offered guidance on how managers should handle upset employees and angry talent speaking out against Chappelle. It was the same meeting crashed by three junior staffers, one of whom was...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy