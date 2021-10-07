Baker Mayfield reportedly playing with torn labrum, teammates praise his toughness

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been playing with a torn labrum according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Mayfield suffered the injury against Houston September 19 in the second quarter while trying to tackle safety Justin Reid, who had just intercepted a pass.

Following the game Mayfield said his left shoulder popped out and back in.

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been dealing with a similar injury since his college days at LSU.

“Just toughness,” Beckham said of Mayfield. “You would expect that from him. He’s not going to sit there and complain about it and do all these other things. He’s just going to go out there and play. I know it’s unfortunate, but it is what it is.”

Wednesday Mayfield downplayed the injury’s affect on his recent play but acknowledged he has been wearing a shoulder harness.

“Missing the throws, and then the same problems – hitting the guys that are open, taking what’s there,” Mayfield said Wednesday. “Yeah, just gotta get it corrected.”

The Browns did not list Mayfield on the injury report leading up to the Vikings game or on Wednesday.

“I think there's no doubt in any of the players' minds that he's one of the tougher guys out there,” left guard Joel Bitono said. “He's going to go and he's going to battle, and he's been hit and beat up before, and he just keeps coming back. You're going to have to do a lot more to get him out of games than whatever is going on with him now.

“He's just focused on trying to get better each week and trying to be the best quarterback for this team. We're trying to rally around him and protect him and put him in the best possible positions.”

The severity of the injury was news to right tackle Jack Conklin.

“I didn’t even know,” Conklin said. “Baker is day to day, the same way he is every day and you wouldn’t know if he’s hurt or not. He’s a straightforward guy and just plays hard and doesn’t show it on his face, that’s for sure.”

Linebacker Anthony Walker, designated to return from injured reserve with a hamstring injury, respects Mayfield’s toughness.

“I'm not going to do my T.O., that's my quarterback, but for real, that's how I feel,” Walker said. “Him sucking it up every day for us, as a quarterback, can take a hit every play or has to throw the ball in so much pain, everything like that, I'm over here complaining about a little nick and bruise over here, but to see him out there every day, no complaints, nothing, just comes out to work every day, when you have a quarterback like that, a leader like that, it makes you want to play a little harder.”

After leading the NFL in completion percentage through the first two games at 81.63%, Mayfield has completed just 53.13% of his passes the last two weeks in wins over the Bears and Vikings.

“I have not seen it affect his throw in practice, and I wouldn't say that game [in Minneapolis] was a result of an injury at all,” offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said.

Van Pelt revealed he tore both of his labrums as a player but only had his right throwing shoulder repaired.

“It's just discomfort,” Van Pelt said. “If you play quarterback in this league long enough, you're going to have some labrum problems at some time.”

Mayfield has come under criticism for his recent play prompting the quarterback to post a message on his Instagram Story Wednesday evening.