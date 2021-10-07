CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Vehicle with 2 occupants missing in Hoover flood waters

By Online Editor
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 5 days ago

From Tribune staff reports

HOOVER — The Hoover Fire Department is searching for a missing vehicle with two occupants following torrential rains and widespread flooding on Wednesday night.

Hoover experienced widespread flooding Wednesday night.
Photo by Hoover City Councilman John Lyda via Twitter

“The City of Hoover experienced several areas of intense flash flooding last night,” department officials said in a statement released on social media Thursday morning. “Hoover crews rescued several citizens from stranded vehicles. Crews are currently searching the area of 1100 block of Riverchase Parkway West for a vehicle that was swept away in flood waters with two occupants. Search for the vehicle was continued throughout the night. Neither the vehicle nor occupants have been located at this point. The vehicle is presumed to be submerged. The Technical Rescue team and Dive team are on the scene at this time.”

The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Victim identified in single-vehicle accident

From The Tribune Staff Reports WARRIOR — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Saturday, October 9. According to the coroner’s report, Riley Michael Billitz, 27, of Gardendale, was killed when his GMC pickup truck traveling east on Warrior-Jasper Road crossed over the opposing lane […]
WARRIOR, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Train blocks S. Chalkville Road overnight

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A train blocking a local road here caused concern among residents on Saturday morning as South Chalkville Road was cut off overnight. The crew of the train had to shut down because they had “timed out” and could no longer work. “This particular stop was due to the […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Coroner identifies victim in Birmingham homicide

From The Tribune Staff Reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a Birmingham man that was shot and killed before he drove his vehicle into three other parked vehicles around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 10. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office, Christian Deon Raspberry, 20, was shot during a reported […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Single-vehicle accident claims life

From The Tribune Staff Reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Sunday, October 10, around 2 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 1700 block of Warrior Jasper Road, where a 27-year-old man was killed when the GMC Sierra truck he was driving […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food safety scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Victim identified in Center Point shooting

From The Tribune Staff Reports CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a Center Point man killed at a gas station just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, October 8 According to the Coroner’s report, Anthony Raynard Grayson, 48, was shot at the Charter East Apartments located at the 1500 block of East […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Talladega County crash causes roadway blockage

From The Tribune Staff Reports TALLADEGA COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:05 a.m. on Friday, October 8, has created roadway blockage. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the 168-mile marker are currently blocked due to the crash. ALEA will continue to monitor […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Flash floods update from the Pelham Fire Department

From The Tribune Staff Reports PELHAM — Pelham Fire Department released a statement in regard to the flash floods at 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 7. According to the Pelham Fire Department, they received 281 calls for service during the active flooding event, 82 were rescued from homes, 15 to 20 were rescued from vehicles, […]
PELHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Head-on collision kills two

From The Tribune Staff Reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Coroner, identifies two women killed in a head-on collision on Thursday, October 7. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Lauren Jerrie Nabors, 20, of Fairfield, was driving a Honda Civic on Interstate 459 North at Exit 6 around 8:30 a.m. when the accident occurred. Reports […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

