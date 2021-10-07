Vehicle with 2 occupants missing in Hoover flood waters

From Tribune staff reports

HOOVER — The Hoover Fire Department is searching for a missing vehicle with two occupants following torrential rains and widespread flooding on Wednesday night.

“The City of Hoover experienced several areas of intense flash flooding last night,” department officials said in a statement released on social media Thursday morning. “Hoover crews rescued several citizens from stranded vehicles. Crews are currently searching the area of 1100 block of Riverchase Parkway West for a vehicle that was swept away in flood waters with two occupants. Search for the vehicle was continued throughout the night. Neither the vehicle nor occupants have been located at this point. The vehicle is presumed to be submerged. The Technical Rescue team and Dive team are on the scene at this time.”