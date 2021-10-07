This Humidifier Is Practically a Life-saver When We Get Sick

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With children back in school after more than a year of distance learning, there are a lot of viruses going around. Experts say the best way to know whether or not your child’s cold-like symptoms are COVID is to test for it. But when testing at the sign of every sniffle isn’t an option, what should you look for? Katie’s 21-month-old son Emmett, who is in daycare, has taken his share of COVID-19 tests. In September, Emmett came down with cold symptoms that also included a heavy wet cough and fever. Katie found out he had a possible exposure,...

KIDS ・ 9 HOURS AGO