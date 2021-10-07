This Humidifier Is Practically a Life-saver When We Get Sick
Scouting Report: This humidifier helps keep my snotty kids from feeling worse. It's lightweight and incredibly easy to use. My family is prone to snot. We all have seasonal allergies which sometimes turn into sinus infections. My kids are little and go to two different schools with two different germ profiles, so we get colds frequently. Even lately, with kids in masks, we’ve managed three or four summer and early fall colds.www.thedailybeast.com
Comments / 0