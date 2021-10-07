Professor charged in stabbing death blames another man

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Northwestern University professor accused of murder in the stabbing death of his boyfriend reiterated his contention that another man committed the crime while he cowered in a nearby bathroom. In a second day of testimony, 47-year-old Wyndham Lathem continued to maintain that Andrew Warren stabbed Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau in July 2017. He says he didn’t say anything because he was in shock and believed authorities would blame him for the killing but he also acknowledged that after the slaying in his apartment he took a shower and fled with Warren. Earlier in the trial, Warren admitted that he stabbed Cornell-Duranleau but only after Lathem had already stabbed him.