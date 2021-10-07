CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California officials to decide who can opt out of school COVID vaccine mandate

By Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago
Students walk to their classrooms at a public middle school in Los Angeles on Sept. 10, 2021. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

When Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week that California would require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a critical caveat was tucked within the nation-leading announcement: Parents can opt their children out of inoculation based on personal beliefs.

Newsom did not define the criteria for obtaining those exemptions, leaving the task to state public health officials. Now, lawmakers are expressing concerns that allowing broad exemptions in the mandate will undermine the state’s effort to protect schools if too many families decide against vaccination.

Under California law, students are allowed to skip vaccines required for in-person attendance at K-12 schools after a doctor says it’s medically necessary to do so. Because the law only applies to previously approved immunizations, the state must offer broader personal belief exemptions for all newly mandated vaccines unless lawmakers and Newsom override that requirement.

Any discussion on vaccine mandates is likely to set off a feverish debate all too familiar in Sacramento. Changes to school vaccine laws led to intense deliberations, prolonged protests and arrests when California ended exemptions based on religious or philosophical beliefs in 2015 for other shots required for school, and in 2019 when lawmakers created stricter requirements for medical exemptions.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

End the Fed/ Problem solved
5d ago

mandate goes against Nuremberg Laws. 1/1000 children died in vaccine trials and 1 in about 300,000+ covid positive children died. why give children a vaccine that has mortality rate 170+% more than letting their body fight the virus.

big Benny
5d ago

Anyone should be able to opt out of this nonsense. The government doesn’t decide what is best for children they do not support.

Jeff m
4d ago

Governor nuisance just destroyed the school system. why because any parent that actually cares about their child will not give them this experimental vaccination they will pull the kids out of school immediately. but they will be labeled as a domestic terrorists because of concerned parent that goes against the Communist Democratic party is considered a domestic terrorists they have the FBI watching them meanwhile Joe Biden has imported the Taliban

