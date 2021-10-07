WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Leilani

October 7 – Meet Leilani!

Leilani is a sweet girl, around 2 years old.

She’s also a female ginger cat, which is relatively uncommon.

While Leilani could potentially go to a home with other cats, she does get stressed out by them and should probably be the only cat in the home.

If you’re interested in Leilani, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.

