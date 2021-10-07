CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Leilani

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mcEcC_0cK3AHAA00

October 7 – Meet Leilani!

Leilani is a sweet girl, around 2 years old.

She’s also a female ginger cat, which is relatively uncommon.

While Leilani could potentially go to a home with other cats, she does get stressed out by them and should probably be the only cat in the home.

If you’re interested in Leilani, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
tucson.com

Pets for adoption

Adopted: Chico, Black Jack, and Benson from Pima Animal Care Center; Chase from Paws Patrol Cats. Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare. Sign...
GraysHarborTalk

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Maggie

Meet Maggie! She is a 1-year-old, 60-pound, German shepherd dog whose pristine coat makes her glamorous!. Maggie is a spunky, high-energy girl looking for someone to help her continue her basic training and leash manners. It is unknown how Maggie is with cats or livestock and would prefer to be the only dog in the household. She is a loving and smart girl who has a lot of energy. An active adult family would be her best fit, as she will require daily exercise. She enjoys going for walks, playing fetch in the yard, and tether ball. Previous German Shepherd experience, and a secure fenced yard are required.
SHELTON, WA
FOX 43

Adopt a pet for free in Lancaster this weekend at first Treats & Meets event

LANCASTER, Pa. — Trotting along the sidewalk behind the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, Grizz looks as happy as a clam to meet new faces on a crisp fall afternoon. “This is Grizz. He is the perfect fall color,” Lindsay High, site and community relations director at the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, said as she introduced us to the mixed-breed dog.
LANCASTER, PA
94.1 Duke FM

Pet adoption event begins today

LANSING, MI — The Bissell Pet Foundation is holding a national Empty the Shelters event starting today at animal shelters across the country. The event will be held at the Ingham County Animal Shelter in Mason and the Capital Area Humane Society shelter in Lansing near the airport. The special...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Weather#The Speak Animal Hospital#Endicott Agway#Wivt
Register-Guard

Looking for a home: Adoptable pets in Lane County

Huckleberry is a 1-year-old hound with white fur with brown and black spots. Being a young pup, Huckleberry has a lot of energy and would love an active family ready for adventure. He enjoys playing around outside in the yards and would make an ideal running buddy. He is a...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Wide Open Pets

Skip "Puppy Mayhem" By Adopting Senior Pets

Looking to give a shelter pet a new home? Consider adopting senior pets. Older pets tend to find themselves spending long days at animal shelters. Most people adopting a new pet tend to lean toward younger dogs and cats, usually under one year of age. Of course, puppies and kittens are incredibly popular, finding new homes usually within a couple of days. Senior dogs and cats may be older, but they still have a lot of love to give.
PETS
mainstreet-nashville.com

Meet Molly, the Pet of the Week

Molly has lived at Nashville Humane Association for a couple of weeks, and during this time at NHA, staff and volunteers all have a huge crush on this large, black, adult mixed-breed dog and just can’t wait for her to find the forever home she deserves. Anyone out there reading...
PETS
Florida Times-Union

Cold Noses: Adoptable Pets of the Week

Cold Noses, The Times-Union's weekly pet column, features dogs and cats available for adoption at area government-run animal shelters. Some shelters are operating with limitations because of the latest surge of the coronavirus pandemic. Contact individual shelters for more information. • St. Johns County Pet Center is at 130 N....
CLAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
nowhabersham.com

Adopt-A-Pet: Happy Octo-purr!

It’s October, and as the chilly winter months come, now is the perfect time to bring a cat into your home for warm snuggles to beat the cold. That’s why the Habersham County Animal Shelter is celebrating “Octo-purr,” to help find cats and kittens their forever homes. Meet Bagheera. Bagheera...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Pet of the month: meet Griffin!

Looking for a new four-legged friend to join you on some adventures this fall? Meet Griffin at the Hall County Animal Shelter!. Griffin is a three-year-old Boxer mix who weighs about 62 pounds. He was brought into the shelter in September, so undoubtedly he's ready to enjoy the cooler weather with his new family.
GRIFFIN, GA
QuadCities.com

Looking To Adopt Some Pets? Meet Our Pets Of The Week!

Every week we partner up with Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center, 724 2nd West Avenue, Milan, to showcase our Pets of the Week! If you’re looking to adopt, please consider these fuzzy buddies!. We need your help adopting these Positively Adoptable Felines! Our FIV Room is...
MILAN, IL
arlnow.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tabitha

Meet Tabitha, Arlington’s latest Pet of the Week. This 3-year-old arrived at Lost Dog & Cat Rescue after a year in a shelter. Now, she’s in a foster home and learning to love people until she finds her forever home. Here’s what Tabitha’s friends had to say about her:. When...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
103.7 THE LOON

Brownie, A Great Starter Pet For Kids, Up For Adoption

This morning we talked to Kate from Tri County Humane Society about this week's adoptable pet. Brownie is a cool Guinea Pig just looking for a home and family. Guinea pigs are an excellent pet for kids to learn pet a owner's responsibilities. They are pretty low maintenance, just requiring feeding and daily cage cleaning.
PETS
buckrail.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Miranda

JACKSON, Wyo. — Put on your best Jackson Danskos, pour yourself a Cosmo, and meet MIRANDA, our pick for the pet of the week. Miranda is the last of her Sex and the City-themed litter of kittens, awaiting her forever fashion-forward home. Please call the Jackson/Teton County Animal Shelter at...
JACKSON, WY
WNEM

Pet of the Day: Meet Margo!

Margo is a sweet lady who is usually under her blanket as if she was tucked in. Once you get her out of her blanket, she starts to warm up.
PETS
suncommunitynews.com

Pets: Meet sweet Mindy

Mindy is an adorable nine-month-old hound/beagle mix with a joyous personality large enough to match her smile. This young dog is outgoing, friendly, and all about making friends. Mindy can get jumpy in her excitement, but she’s learning manners. Like many young dogs, she has a good amount of puppy...
PETS
kvrr.com

Pet Connection: Meet The Bunnies

It’s been an almost herculean effort on the part of animal rescuers here in our region to round up some sixty or so rabbits from a Moorhead neighborhood. Sixty or so rapidly multiplying rabbits, actually. Rescue workers say it all started in a single home, with a pair of pets...
MOORHEAD, MN
northwestgeorgianews.com

Pet Adoption Spotlight: Blu

LifeLine Animal Project presents Blu for the Pet Adoption Spotlight. Blu is a 2 year old pup with lots of love and lots of energy. He enjoys long cuddles and as much attention as he can get. The little guy loves playing with his ball, running around, and crawling on the floor after a long play session out in the sun.
PETS
monroecopost.com

Pet Adoption Network: Jackson

As usual, Jackson came to the shelter without any information on his past. He is gentle and quiet, and warms up quickly when he’s made comfortable. Jackson would thrive in a quiet home, maybe with older kids. Contact Pet Adoption Network at 585-338-9175, info@petadoptionnetwork.org or petadoptionnetwork.org for information.
PETS
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

177
Followers
183
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy