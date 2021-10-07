Streator Fire Department honored as a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador of Excellence
STREATOR – The Streator Fire Department is honored as a Weather Ready National Ambassador of Excellence, a recognition by the National Weather Service. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NWS are recognizing the Streator Fire Department for their significant efforts to engage citizens in the community for weather preparedness. Lieutenant and Media Coordinator Bryan Park says it all started five years ago when they introduced a weather preparedness message in their smoke alarm program.
