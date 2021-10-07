Ohio State's Chris Holtmann, Kevin McGuff preview season at Big Ten media day

INDIANAPOLIS – The Ohio State fight song blared, and men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann took the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Five hundred seventy four days after the Buckeyes were scheduled to play a Big Ten tournament game inside this arena, he was finally back. That 2020 game never took place, COVID-19 threw a wrench into the next year of college basketball, and each men’s and women’s coach from the conference is now scheduled to appear here as part of Big Ten media day.