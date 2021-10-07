ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS Streaming New Original Song "High And Lonesome"
Today, with the release of new song, "High And Lonesome", Robert Plant and Alison Krauss offer another glimpse into their first new album in fourteen years, Raise The Roof, out November 19 via Rounder Records. Like its platinum-selling 2007 predecessor, Raising Sand - which won six Grammys, including Album and Record of the Year - Raise The Roof delivers new takes on songs from legends and unsung heroes of folk, blues, country and soul music. "High And Lonesome" is the collection’s lone original, written by Plant and T Bone Burnett, who reprises his Raising Sand role as the album’s producer.bravewords.com
