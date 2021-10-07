ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS Streaming New Original Song "High And Lonesome"

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have announced that their new album Barn will be out in December. “Barn is very special,” Young wrote to fans on The Neil Young Archives. “It rock. It rolls…I wish it was out now. It’s got songs that are part of these times.” He has yet to release any songs from Barn to the general public, but subscribers to the Neil Young Archives were given a chance to stream the tune “Song of the Seasons” today. According to information on the site, it was recorded “high in the Rockies” on June 21st, 2021 via the Le...

MUSIC ・ 20 HOURS AGO