Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Appanoose, Boone, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Cerro Gordo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Appanoose; Boone; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Dallas; Decatur; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Pocahontas; Polk; Ringgold; Story; Union; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Areas of Dense Fog and Drizzle To Linger This Morning Areas of dense fog and drizzle look to persist through the remainder of the morning hours. Visibility is being quickly reduced in locations as they range from 1 mile to as low as 100 feet from the fog and drizzle. This is resulting in very tricky driving conditions and travelers should slow down, use low beam headlights, and allow extra space between vehicles. Expect the foggy and drizzle conditions to gradually improve by around midday.