Flood Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 00:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 14:32:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama...Florida Blackwater River Near Baker affecting Covington, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties. For the Blackwater River...including Baker...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Blackwater River Near Baker. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 11:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 11 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 3.6 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 11 feet, Minor flooding of secondary roads and lowlands from the Highway 4 Bridge downstream.