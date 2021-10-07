Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baxter, Boone, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Conway, Dallas by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-07 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baxter; Boone; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Conway; Dallas; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jefferson; Johnson; Logan; Marion; Montgomery; Newton; Ouachita; Perry; Pike; Polk; Pope; Saline; Scott; Searcy; Van Buren; Yell DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility remaining below one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southeast, southwest and western Arkansas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
