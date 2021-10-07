Get comfortable with this art

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

By Marilyn Delk
Daily Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe above words sum up the motivation of Selena Burk when creating the colorful, inviting paintings which currently adorn the walls of the Anna Bier Gallery. The artist, who has been fascinated with chairs since she was little girl, once discovered a treasure trove of old chairs in her neighbor’s barn, and jokingly promised to buy them when the neighbor moved. Well, when the neighbor moved, she gifted Selena with those old wooden chairs. Her creative juices flowing, Selena lined those chairs up in front of her barn and recreated the scene on canvas. She then entered her painting in the Art Show at the Great Darke County Fair, where it earned “Best of Show.” That picture went on to win another award at an Art Association of Randolph County exhibit, and also captured a buyer, inspiring the artist’s desire to complete a series featuring the many faces and personalities of chairs. That was two decades ago.

