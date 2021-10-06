CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Alabama stars make NFL history with wild stat as rookies

By Layne Gerbig
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cy3LW_0cK397Pt00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have become the Pinnacle of success in terms of sending student-athletes to the NFL in recent years.

Not only are Crimson Tide alumni getting to the NFL, but most of them contribute in a major way for their respective NFL franchise upon their arrival.

No matter the position, if your favorite NFL franchise happens to include an Alabama alumnus on the 53-man roster, you can rest assured that they’re more than capable of providing their fair share of production and then-some.

In a tweet by the NFL’s Media Research Department, they point out that Alabama football draftees occupy the top three spots in passes caught by rookies.

Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers is listed at No. 1, Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins is listed at No. 2 and DeVonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles rounds out the top-three.

This just proves the elite level of preparation for the NFL that Nick Saban and the University of Alabama provides it’s student-athletes.

There’s a good reason why the Crimson Tide signs the best recruits on an annual basis.

Alabama takes on Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT. You can watch it live on CBS.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for continued coverage of the Alabama Crimson Tide and its NFL talent!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Cris Carter predicts NFL legend will be the next Florida State head coach

Cris Carter predicts that former NFL great and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime will return to his alma mater to be the next Florida State head coach. “I love what Prime (Deion Sanders) is about,” Carter told Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on the Sept. 23 edition of their All Things Covered podcast. “I’ve been knowing him since right out of high school, Florida State. All the marketing, that’s a smart guy. People don’t give Prime credit and I’m getting ready to jump on the bandwagon, B. Deion going to be the coach at Florida State. That’s what going to happen. Alright, just give it a little time to percolate,”
NFL
The Spun

Look: Another Urban Meyer Bar Video Has Surfaced

Urban Meyer apologized on Monday morning for the video that went viral showing the head coach at a bar in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend. The video, which had Meyer trending nationally on Twitter on Saturday, showed the head coach getting danced on by a young woman who was not his wife. Meyer apologized for the video on Monday morning, saying he acted poorly.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ridiculous Tim Tebow Claim

Tim Tebow is trending on Twitter on Monday morning. An American commentator endorsed by former president Donald Trump believes that Tebow was “blackballed” by the National Football League. Tebow, 34, played in the NFL from 2010-15 and again in 2021. He was a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars, though he...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
columbusnavigator.com

Here’s Why Urban Meyer Is Trending On Social Media

If you were wondering why Urban Meyer was trending on Twitter late Saturday night, you’ve come to the right place. The former Buckeye coach was allegedly spotted in close quarters with a woman who is not his wife of 35 years, Shelley Meyer. The original tweet, which has since been deleted, included a video of what seems to be Urban Meyer at a crowded bar. A young woman is said to be seen dancing provocatively against his lap while he is speaking to the man next to him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#The University Of Alabama#American Football#Media Research Department#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Miami Dolphins#Miamidolphins#Nfl Research#Nflresearch#Texas A M#Cbs#Roll Tide Wire
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Shares Honest Admission On Urban Meyer’s Future

Just a few days ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars lost their 19th-straight game after a 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Following the game, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said he was “heartbroken” about the loss. A day after the loss, one of Meyer’s former players gave insight into his mindset moving forward.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

Look: Photos Of Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville House Going Viral

In April, it was reported that Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer purchased a home in the gated Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club. On Saturday, the NFL world finally had a chance to see what his new estate looks like. Jeannie Blaylock, an anchor for First Coast News, posted...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
78K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy