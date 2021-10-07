Doopy Brothers Podcast: A Win That Would Make Ted Lasso Proud

Last week's penultimate episode "reminded me what exactly has been missing: soccer. Or, well, 'football,' if you're being British about it," says Esther Zuckerman. "Since Episode 8, which charted AFC Richmond's brutal loss to Manchester City at Wembley, footie has been absolutely ancillary to the plot. We spent a night out on the town with Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and caught up with the gang at a funeral. When we finally get out on the pitch again in Episode 11, it appears that Richmond has been doing great, Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) has turned into a star, and the club has almost made it back into the Premier League. Wait! When did that happen? As far as us viewers know, Richmond has been playing at best OK and, at worst, very badly all season. Suddenly, the team is on the precipice of overturning the setback that was supposed to be the very conflict driving the entire season. Only, that never seemed to be much of a concern at all. The first season ended with Richmond being relegated to the Championship League, stripped of its status as one of the top clubs in the UK because of poor performance. It offered an easy path for the narrative moving forward. Whereas the first season was about owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) deliberately trying to sabotage the team with her hire of the gregarious but clueless Ted, the second would be about everyone, now friends, trying to rebuild. Except that hasn't really been the case. The Ted Lasso writers have largely ignored what seemed like a crucial obstacle for its protagonists in favor of a stranger, more freeform path full of experiments (like Beard's wild night), romance (Rebecca and Sam's tryst), and emotional growth (Ted's breakthrough with Dr. Sharon, played by Sarah Niles). And yet that looseness has also made for a disjointed series that could use the oomph of a high intensity soccer match. It's almost as if the Lasso team took the 'it's not really about sports' too far, forgetting that there was innate drama in the trials of the team on the field."

