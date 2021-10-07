CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doopy Brothers Podcast: A Win That Would Make Ted Lasso Proud

By Luke McClung
brotherlygame.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Philadelphia Union’s draw in Jersey and the win at home against Columbus, we are back to break down both games and what stood out to us. The New York Red Bulls tie was disappointing but the boys made up for it by smacking around a mediocre Columbus Crew team. In the second half, we have some USMNT talk, discuss Chris Albright’s departure, and play some games involving FIFA rankings and Ted Lasso. Enjoy!

